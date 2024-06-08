Next article: Father Campbell shares story of Bawumia's empathy for lepers

Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo lead #DumsorMustStop vigil (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 08 - 2024 , 23:05

Actress Yvonne Nelson and colleague John Dumelo led #DumsorMustStop protesters today, June 8 to register their grievances against the recent power outages across the country.

The vigil begun from the University of Ghana main entrance to the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout, where the organisers addressed the press.

Some of the notable faces present were Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu and comedian DKB.

