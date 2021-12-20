Young women urged to take up leadership roles

The newly-elected President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ensign Global College, Ms Florence Korkor Mensah, has urged young women to pursue leadership roles and get involved with decision-making at all levels.
The professional administrator, who is the first female SRC president of the institution, said her election must inspire young women to get involved with the development of the country in the capacity of leaders.
She said her focus as SRC President was to create awareness of the need for people to adhere to the primary preventive measures that promote good health and foster development.
“I hope to inspire and empower more women and girls to take up leadership roles. I aim to educate and create awareness of adhering to the primary preventive measures for good health,” she said.
Positive leaders, she said, empowered people to accomplish their goals, adding that all dreams were achievable with the right support systems in place.
“As an excellent team player, I aim to make Ensign a welcoming place for all students. Ensign Global College is educating public health practitioners and leaders, who will shape a future where the debilitating diseases of today become relics of history,” she said.
Private education
The college — a private, not-for-profit non-sectarian institution — was started by Mr Bob Gay and Ms Lynette Gay, an expatriate couple who lived and worked in the country for many years.
After years of working in the public health space, the couple ventured into the training of personnel to improve healthcare delivery.
The decision was taken after they observed public health concerns and the need to provide a long-term solution to address them and ensure improved public health practices.
“This was unlike the much-needed short-term medical supplies and technical assistance available," Ms Mensah said of the couple’s vision.
Ms Mensah said in 2011, the founders of the college began to plan on gathering resources to establish a world-class school of public health.
“This resulted in the partnership with Ghanaian partner and mentor, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), before the University of Utah in the United States of America (USA) also joined in the effort,” she said.