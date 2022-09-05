Year groups deliver projects to St Rose’s

Four different year groups of the old students association of St Rose’s Senior High School have delivered different projects to the school.
The donations were made during a thanksgiving service by the Rose’s Old Students Association (ROSA) in Akwatia in the Eastern Region.
The service is an annual event organised by ROSA in honour of St Rose of Lima, the patron saint of the school.
It provides an opportunity for socialisation and the coming together of old students to celebrate their alma mater, while various year groups and the ROSA body use the opportunity to present projects and donations to the school.
In previous years, such donations have been the highlights of speech and prize giving day celebrations.
This year, the 1982, 1992, 2002 and 2012 Year groups, celebrating 40, 30, 20 and 10 years respectively since leaving the school, organised the thanksgiving service.
The highlight of it was the unveiling and commissioning of projects by the celebrating year groups.
Projects
The 1982 Year group presented a model dining hall table to symbolically represent giving of new dining hall tables to revamp the school’s dining hall.
The 1992 Year group renovated and refurbished a bathhouse facility.
The 2002 Year group inaugurated an elevated entrance for the school, while the 2012 Year group also promised to undertake a development project to support the school.
The Headmistress of the school, Marian Esi Jackson, said the the support from the old students was ideal and timely.
She said the school had expanded in area size and population, with the government being its major benefactor, but stressed that much more was needed to improve infrastructure for the school environment.
She said through ROSA, the school and students had received tremendous support, especially in the refurbishment of existing facilities.
“The support and dedication to give to the school over the years remains deeply appreciated and recognised,” she said.
School’s commitment
Ms Jackson said the school remained committed to provide quality and comprehensive education to pre-tertiary young girls, stressing that it was one of the best girls’ senior high schools in Ghana and the best in the Eastern Region.
The President of the 1992 Year group, Mrs Sandra Opoku, indicated that aside from the bathhouse project, there were others in the pipeline to show appreciation to the school.
In his sermon at the service, the Catholic Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Afrifa-Agyekum, urged society to imbibe humility as a virtue irrespective of one’s status.
He said this held the key to unlock many doors and challenges in daily living and interactions.