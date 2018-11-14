YEA to employ 5,000 under Youth in Sports module

The Deputy CEO of the national Youth Employment Agency, Bashiru Ibrahim has announced that a total of 5,000 persons will be contracted by his outfit under the Youth in Sports module.
Speaking in an interview with Graphic Online after the launch of the Youth in Sports Programme Wednesday at the University of Education Winneba, Mr Ibrahim said the first batch of 750 beneficiaries will be paid between GHC350-400for the two-year duration that they will be contracted by the YEA.
According to him, the YEA was implementing new programmes that will ensure that beneficiaries will be provided with skills that will make them employable by the private sector after their contracts.
Mr Ibrahim said the 750 beneficiaries were yet to be assigned but they will be paid between GHC 350 and GHC400 for the duration of their two-year contract with the YEA which was set to begin in December 2018.
He added that a total of 5,000 Ghanaian youth are eexpected to benefit from the Youth in Sports programme and will be trained under modules including Pitch Management, Federation Assistants, Fitness and Wellness, Coaching Refereeing as well as Sports Journalism.
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah who launched the programme said the vast majority of the beneficiaries will be tasked with performing key maintenance roles at the various national sports stadia.
He said: "We started this programme to ensure that whatever money we put into sports infrastructure will be worth it and we get value for money.
"If you invest in a stadia construction for a beautiful edifice and 10 years down the line it gets rotten, you have achieved nothing. But them, if you put in dedicated maintenance then that property can serve Ghana for generations".
He said the Accra Sports Stadium was in the past shut down because of a poor maintenance culture hence the need to prepare young people with the requisite knowledge to ensure that they adequately handle the maintenance of all national sports facilities.
Dignitaries present at the launch included: Neenyi Ghartey VIA, the Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area, Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Emmanuel Asigri, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and Mr Bawa Majid, the Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority.
