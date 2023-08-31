YEA disburses GH¢12 million to 40 companies - Under Youth in Garments, Textiles Module

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 31 - 2023 , 05:51

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has disbursed GH¢12 million to 40 large-scale companies and 500 small and medium-sized tailors and seamstresses for their training under the Youth in Garments and Textiles Module.

To begin with, the YEA yesterday presented GH¢92,850 out of the amount to 20 large-scale companies that will provide the training.

In addition, GH¢18,000 was presented to 20 small and medium-sized mastercraft tailors and seamstresses who will also assist in the training.

At a presentation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong, said his outfit would complete the disbursement of funds by the middle of September this year by which time all the trainees would have been posted to the various firms.

Regions

He said the YEA offices in the various regions and districts would continue with the disbursement of the funds until the middle of the month.

“So today’s ceremony is to give them the support we promised them about two weeks ago and that the big companies received a little over GH¢ 92,000, while the small and medium-sized seamstresses and tailors are receiving a little over GH¢18,000,” he explained.

Mr Agyepong noted that the training for the registered beneficiaries would be for two years and that while they went through the training, they would be part of the YEA beneficiaries and also be entitled to an allowance of GH¢500 a month.

“The YEA is a national agency and we have offices in every district so our people will meet those who applied in their localities, sign an MoU and then we will transfer money into their companies’ accounts.

“We are not doing mobile money, and we are not doing personal transactions.

Every money will be paid into the company’s account,” he explained.

Mr Agyepong said the 500 small-scale seamstresses and tailors would train about 1,000 to 1,500 people, while the 40 companies trained the rest.

He explained that after the training the 40 big companies would absorb those who had been trained.

He said yesterday’s event was just a ceremony for the people in Greater Accra and that the rest would be disbursed in other parts of the country.

He said all the beneficiary firms had been approved by the Public Procurement Authority which had “advised how much should be given to the rest”.

“So, we also took their advice and then we are disbursing the funds,” he said, urging the various establishments and companies that the money was for the government and that they would be accountable for it.

He said the monitoring and evaluation team would be following up on the activities of the firms, and therefore charged them to make judicious use of the money since it was not for free.

Mr Agyepong said the agency would keep Ghanaians updated on whatever was going on, adding that “this is only the first phase and it is not free money, so help the government to help you.”

MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the beneficiary firms and the YEA was signed to that effect in conformity with the regulations under the initiative.

Two weeks ago, the YEA launched the garments and textiles module designed to afford beneficiaries the opportunity to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking, including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making and alteration.

It also targets to directly engage already existing apparel start-ups to support in the implementation process to achieve the desired objectives.

It will involve on-the-job training in the various skill areas to be undertaken by selected garment and textile partner companies, micro and small-scale seamstresses and tailors who will provide apprenticeship for the youth within their communities.