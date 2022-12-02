Ya-Na named NHIA Brand Ambassador

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has been named the Brand Ambassador for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to help champion the activities of the authority, particularly membership registration and enrolment.
As part of the ambassadorial role, Ya-Na is expected to be involved in championing all programmes and activities of the authority to achieve a 100 per cent enrolment of National Health Insurance (NHIS) beneficiaries.
The Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, who announced this, explained that the Overlord was chosen for that role because of his contribution to the promotion of education and health- care services in Dagbon.
Courtesy call
Dr Boye made this known when he led a delegation of officials of the NHIA to pay a courtesy call on Ya-Na at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi.
The visit was to pay homage to the Overlord and court his support for the effective operation of the authority in the region and Ghana at large.
Strategic plans
Dr Boye briefed the Overlord and his elders about the strategic plans the government was putting in place to make the scheme more accessible and affordable to the people.
He indicated that December, for the first time, would be celebrated as National Health Insurance Month to create more awareness of the need for people to enrol on the scheme, adding that the Vice -President, Dr Mahamuud Bawumia, would soon launch a mobile application to help maximise the contribution of technology in modern healthcare.
He added that the NHIS benefit package had been expanded to include the four commonest childhood cancers and some family planning services, and urged subscribers to take advantage of the mobile renewal service for their membership renewal.
Pledge
For his part, Ya-Na Abukari II thanked officials of the NHIA for the honour done him and pledged to use his influence to champion the activities of the authority.
He said the NHIS was one of the most important national policy initiatives by the government which touched the lives of millions of Ghanaians, and urged stakeholders to support and collaborate with the authority to make it realise its objective.
He also appealed to the NHIA to consider the applications of the pharmacies within the Yendi Municipality to help supply medicine and related services of the scheme to patients to solve the problem of frequent shortage of medicines in hospitals.
As part of the tour, the delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, and the Regent of Mion, Alhassan Abdulai Mahamadu.
They also inaugurated a district office for the NHIA in Mion to serve as a service point for people in the area.
Writer’s email:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.