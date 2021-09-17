World Vision, Rehoboth sign MoU to support vulnerable groups

World Vision Ghana and Rehoboth Foundation International, both non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work towards improving the well-being of children, families and communities in the country.
The two-year renewable agreement, which was signed in Accra yesterday, will promote health care and disease prevention, improved water, sanitation and hygiene and basic education and enhanced literacy for vulnerable children.
It will also ensure enterprise development and economic empowerment for vulnerable families, sustainability and leadership development, joint advocacy and resource acquisition and capacity building and networking based on mutual areas of strength.
Objectives
The Senior Programme Effectiveness Manager, World Vision, Madam Agnes Obeng, said both parties would ensure that training and mentorship related to micro-enterprise financing were developed and also share technical resources and capacity development in project models and approaches for growth.
She added that the two organisations would strengthen resource development through proposal writing to secure funding for joint projects and also collaborate in the areas of technical leadership, community ownership, capacity building and sustainability.
Through the partnership, Madam Obeng said, Rehoboth Foundation would facilitate access to funding prospects and strategic networks in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Ghanaian corporate landscape towards securing funding for joint projects
She said her outfit would, in turn, support capacity development of Rehoboth Foundation staff by working jointly on funding proposals and relevant partnership processes and conducting joint monitoring of activities implemented under the MoU.
The manager added that both parties would ensure effective documentation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting of all activities generated by the agreement.
Significance
The National Director of World Vision Ghana, Mr Dickens Thunde, also said the collaboration between the two organisations would help achieve the goals of supporting vulnerable children and commitment to society.
“This will also help both of us leverage the impact that goes to the children, especially Ghanaian children,” he said.
The director said his outfit needed partners and other institutions to come on board to achieve its aim of raising vulnerable children, families and communities to a level where they could “stand on their own”.
He expressed his appreciation to Rehoboth Foundation for coming on board to help achieve a mutual objective.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rehoboth Foundation, Rev. Celia Apeagyei-Collins, said: “Our coming together today is an opportunity to serve the community and Ghanaians at large.”
She said both organisations were home-grown and hoped to build the capacity of each other.
As a Christian-based organisation, the CEO added that the objective of her foundation was to support the mandate of the church in addressing the challenges and ills of society.