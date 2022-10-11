World Post Day marked

Ghana yesterday[October 10, 2022] joined the world to commemorate World Post Day.
The day was marked with a nationwide tree planting exercise, targeting to plant about 3,000 trees across the country.
In the long term, the Ghana Post intends to plant 200,000 trees around the company’s facilities and catchment areas in the 16 regions over the next one year.
Event
October 9 each year is marked as World Post Day to educate people about how postal offices around the world have helped to further global communications and make people connected with one another.
It also marks the establishment of the UPU on October 9, 1874, as a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) that coordinates postal policies among member nations, in addition to the worldwide postal system.
Globally, the theme for the day was: “Post for Planet".
Ghana Post also organised a free health screening exercise and an awareness creation float through some streets in central Accra as part of the commemoration activities.
Amid brass band music to climax the celebrations, staff of the company advertised messages such as “Ghana Post: we carry your stuff”, “Fight climate change”, “Your mission is our mission”, and “Try the evolving Ghana Post”, among others.
Ceremony
At a ceremony, the Board Chairman of Ghana Post, George Afedzi Hayford, said the theme brought to the fore the need to conserve natural resources and protect global eco-systems to support health and wellbeing of people.
“I call on individuals, especially workers of Ghana Post, to be conscious of our environment and make tree planting part of our activities," he said.
He explained that it was now clear that Ghana Post must align with the principles of the eco-system to grow the economy.
Mr Hayford said the UPU, under its Integrated Index for Postal Development, had ranked Ghana as first among Anglophone and Francophone African countries in terms of showing regional leadership in good reliability, resilience, quality of service and improved reach for the past two years.
Additionally, the country was adjudged the 53rd best postal administration worldwide.