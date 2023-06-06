World Environment Day: Zoomlion cleans, creates awareness on sanitation

Jemima Okang Addae Jun - 06 - 2023 , 06:00

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has organised a massive clean-up exercise at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra to create public awareness on environmental sanitation in commemoration of World Environment Day.

The activities included weeding around the principal streets, manual and mechanical sweeping of the roads, waste collection as well as desilting of choked gutters, among others.

The exercise was undertaken and led by senior staff of Zoomlion in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and security services such as the Ghana Police and the Armed Forces who offered security support throughout the exercise.

Awareness

Celebrated globally on June 5 annually, the day is set aside by the United Nations (UN) to inspire worldwide awareness and action to protect the environment.

This year’s event is being celebrated on the theme: “Beat plastic pollution”.

The Managing Director of Zoomlion Private Services, Mr Edwin Amoako, in an interview, reiterated the need for constant education and awareness creation on the need for a clean environment.

"There are individuals who think that just sweeping and gathering rubbish at their frontage is enough; No, it's not and that's why we are here to sensitise them," he noted.

He insisted that constant education and awareness creation would bring about the needed change in protecting and keeping the environment clean.

He advised the public to segregate their refuse to facilitate the process of reuse, recycling and recovery of waste.

Segregation

"Segregating waste can improve the recycling process.

For example, separating wet waste from dry waste is a simple way to help recycling companies.

It will help to recycle non-biodegradable waste and treat biodegradable waste directly," he emphasised.

"It is important not to allow plastics to pollute the environment when indeed plastic has value," he stressed.

The Korle Klottey Environmental Health Officer, Mr Victor Acquaye, said the Assembly would continue to do its bit in ensuring that the environment was always clean.

He also warned that recalcitrant offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

He mentioned that last year during the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage', over 200 offenders were arraigned for various environmental breaches.

He therefore urged the public to observe the rules and keep the environment clean.

"The cost of maintaining the environment and cleaning the water bodies is high, hence people must obey the environmental laws, adhere to keeping the environment clean and help save money for other critical areas," he advised.

Director of Monitoring and Service Quality- Zoomlion, Mr Ernest Kusi, noted that people's attitude to waste management had improved over the years.

"From our monitoring, many people, particularly shop operators, now use bins and have improved upon their waste management," he asserted.