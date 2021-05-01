World Bank commends government for education development

The World Bank Country Director, Mr Pierre Laporte, has lauded the government for its effort at promoting development through education to support national growth.
He pledged the bank’s support for the education transformation agenda of the government to meet the requirements of the 21st Century job market.
Mr Laporte, who made the commendation during a courtesy call on the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in Accra, said the support to the country would come in the form of collaboration for the provision of resources and skills needed to enhance the socio-economic development of the country.
Continuous support
The Country Director highlighted some of the projects being undertaken by the bank and assured the minister that it would continue to assist the country in its bid to reduce poverty.
The interventions include a secondary education improvement project whose goal is to improve access to senior secondary education in underserved districts and also ensure quality of education in low-performing senior high schools.
He urged the government to also consider strengthening and expanding digital technology and skills for the accelerated transformation of the country.
Response
In his response, Dr Adutwum mentioned skills development in junior and senior high schools, bridging the intersection between science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and technical and vocational education, and training (TVET), increasing gross tertiary enrolment ratio from 18.8 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030, as some of the areas that were being transformed by the government.
Other initiatives include increasing enrolment in STEM-related programmes in the universities to 60:40 in favour of STEM, and reducing learning poverty through assessment and intervention.
The minister, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, further assured the Country Director of the government’s readiness to promote critical thinking in schools and also ensure a total transformation of the economy through education.
He expressed appreciation to the World Bank for its unflinching support to the country over the years and urged the institution to continue with the various assistance which the minister said were achieving results.