Women in HR advised to promote equity at workplace

Mary Anane-Amponsah Aug - 24 - 2023 , 06:19

Women in Human Resource (HR) management have been called upon to strive to bring diversity and include everybody in decision making while promoting equity in salary, promotion and well-being of workers.

“It is sad to see HR making it difficult for people to stay in an organisation.

Try to do a survey to keep abreast of the issues in the company concerning the workforce to be able to deal with challenges that may arise”.

The advice was made by the Deputy Chairperson of the Labour Commission, Rose Karikari Anang, at the 9th Ghana Employers Association (GEA) Women in HR conference in Accra last Wednesday.

She said for a company to grow successfully, the leadership must take care of its workers’ needs.

Although many companies were trying to tighten their budget and therefore not interested in the issue of inclusion, it was the duty of the HR to make inclusion, equity and diversity a primary focus because if the company would succeed, the HR must “Let no one feel that I am not part of it.

That is the way to go,” she added.

She said HR leaders have a greater role of providing pragmatic initiatives that will enable their organisations keep their quality human resource base while dealing with the current economic hardship affecting businesses in the country.

World of work

“The world of work is heading towards a future that nobody is certain of and, therefore, would take extra efforts of HR leaders to retain their skilled workers in order not to lose them as businesses strive to surmount challenges affecting them.

“Many organisations were making investment in employee retention because they know it was more expensive to lose their best shots.

The well-being of the employee must be paramount to get workers to give their best, Ms Anang said.

Speaking on the theme: “Driving Change, Shaping the Future of HR", Ms Anang said: “We need to have people centred HR that will promote a people centred organisations to have growth at our work even in these challenges”.

The conference

The two-day GEA Women in HR conference is a dynamic event designed exclusively for women in the HR industry in Ghana with the goal of addressing the unique challenges faced by women and harnessing their potential to inspire and equip participants to leverage their personal and professional networks for success.

This year’s edition was to offer the platform to create a transformative and empowering experience for women in the HR industry, enabling them to thrive, shape the future of HR, and contribute to the advancement of gender equality in the workplace.

Areas to cover

The 2nd Vice-President of GEA, Victoria Hajar said “we recognise that the landscape of human resources is evolving rapidly, and it is essential that we, as women in this dynamic field, remain at the forefront of this evolution.

As we plan into the future, several key areas stand out and must engage the attention of HR leaders in Ghana.

Navigating these challenges, she noted, required a forward-thinking, adaptable and empathetic approach.