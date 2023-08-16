Wisconsin university to offer scholarship to journalists

Daily Graphic Aug - 16 - 2023 , 09:13

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC-GH), to provide scholarship for journalists to study communication programmes at the university.

The Chancellor, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, signed on behalf of the schools, while the President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwufour, signed for the professional body.

Present at the ceremony was the Chairman of the University Council and former Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Isaac Duose.

Under the three-year agreement which is subject to renewal,10 members of the GJA would be provided with fully funded scholarship every year to undertake diploma and degree programmes in Communication Studies.

In addition, the university will also offer partial scholarship of 40 per cent covering tuition to members and non-members of the GJA to undertake diploma and degree programmes at the Wisconsin School of Communication Studies.

Shortlist

The agreement, which takes immediate effect, also mandates the GJA to shortlist applicants for the scholarship (both full and partial) and submit same to the university.

It is subject to renewal at the end of its expiration and is also expected to enhance the professional development of GJA members in particular and media practitioners in general.

The scholarship is in fulfilment of a promise made by the Chancellor of WIUC-GH in 2022 when members of the National Executive of the GJA paid a courtesy call on him after their election into office.

Interested persons are required to first apply for admission to WIUC-GH, and upon receipt of the admission letter, apply for the scholarship facility.

Scholarship application forms can be obtained from the GJA website at www.gja.org and after filling the form, submit same to the GJA Secretariat.

The applications will be vetted after which applicants, whether successful or not, would be duly informed about the outcome of their application.

Fairness

Dr Fynn said as one of the best private universities in the country, Wisconsin was happy to work with the GJA to offer scholarship to journalists.

He urged the leadership of the GJA to ensure fairness in the selection of beneficiaries, adding “the scholarship should not be based on friendship and any form of favouritism but rather focused on qualified individuals who are needy”.

The acting Dean of the School of Communication Studies at WIUC-GH, Baaba Cofie, said she was excited about the scholarship scheme because it would help build the capacity of journalists.

Gratitude

Mr Dwumfour thanked the Chancellor for the gesture, saying the scholarship would help to ensure professionalism and high journalistic standards.

“We see today’s programme as very historic.

We are aware the media will be very happy about this.

“One thing I can assure you of as a legacy regime is to work towards enhancing professionalism and high journalistic standards,” he said.