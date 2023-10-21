Winners of STEM competition to be supported

Emmanuel Bonney Oct - 21 - 2023 , 08:20

The top 10 winners of this year’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competition will receive funding to commercialise solutions they develop from projects they have undertaken.

The projects, dubbed: Stemnnovation contest for senior high schools, will be funded by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

The Chief Executive Officer of NEIP, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, who made this known, added that there would also be training, capacity building, mentorship and access to markets for the winners.

Mr Nkansah was speaking at the STEM project competition zonal road show for SHSs in the Greater Accra Region.

In all, 14 schools took part in the competition that was held at the Accra Academy SHS.

A total of 250 second cycle institutions in the country had registered to participate in the competition.

Participating schools

The schools that participated included the host, Wesley Grammar, Christian Methodist, West Africa SHS, Nungua SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Teshie; Presbyterian SHS, Osu and Pilot Technical Institute.

The rest are Lashibi Community SHS, Kinbu SHS, Accra Technical Training Centre, Accra High SHS and the Accra Girls SHS.

The students showcased the various projects they had undertaken.

They also displayed lots of creativity and potential in finding solutions to challenges confronting their immediate community or the country.

Some of the topics they focussed on were agriculture, energy and water.

Significance

Mr Nkansah said STEMNNOVATION was very important to the socio-economic development of the country.

“If you look at the history of developed countries, including India, they are all doing well because they pay attention to innovation and STEM education.

“They have systems to support their young people to bring out the best in them to harness their potential for the socio-economic development of their countries,” he added.

The chief executive officer further said “we would make sure we provide a full portfolio of business development solutions that start-ups need to grow”.

He said those who would also need regulatory, compliance and quality assurance support would be given, as well as those who needed technology support.

Learning outcomes

The Director of Schools and Innovation of the Ghana Education Service, Prince Charles Agyeman-Duah, said learning outcomes had always been based upon the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results without any opportunity for the nation to see the value of what the children learned.

He said it was for this and other reasons that the Ministry of Education and the NEIP introduced the STEMNNOVATION.

“Today, an opportunity has been given to our students to demonstrate to the whole world that they have what it takes to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country,” the director said.