WING takes flight: Network empowers women in Ghana's insurance industry

Jemima Okang Addae Dec - 20 - 2023 , 15:51

Today marks a pivotal moment for women in Ghana's insurance industry with the launch of the Women in Insurance Network of Ghana (WING).

This all-inclusive network, spearheaded by Lena Adu-Kofi, aims to empower women and bridge the gap they face in professional growth and leadership within the sector.

The CEO of Safety Insurance Brokers Limited and Chairperson of WING, Mrs. Adu-Kofi said despite comprising over 60% of the industry's 1.6 million workforce, women occupy only 19% of board seats and 12% of top executive positions.

This stark underrepresentation extends globally, with a mere 8% of insurance companies offering formal career development programs for women and only 35% of independent agencies led by women.

"The situation in Ghana reflects the global picture," Mrs. Adu-Kofi stated.

"Lack of leadership opportunities, underrepresentation, and unequal pay hold women back. WING aims to dismantle these barriers by fostering a supportive network where women can mentor, encourage, and celebrate each other's achievements."

WING extends its invitation beyond the insurance industry, welcoming women from diverse sectors like banking, finance, healthcare, and law, whose work intersects with insurance. The network's platform will foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional development, paving the way for women to rise to leadership positions across all spheres.

Emerita Professor Takyiwaa Manuh echoed the need for a unified platform to nurture and empower women, while Acting Commissioner of Insurance Kofi Andoh underscored the importance of engaging younger generations. He emphasized the need to demystify the industry and encourage young women at the tertiary level through mentorship and education.