We’ve made strong case against Major Mahama ‘killers’ — Prosecution

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 18 - 2023 , 07:37

State prosecutors have impressed on a seven-member jury to find 14 persons guilty of murdering Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

Making the prosecution’s closing address at the Accra High Court last Monday, a Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, said the prosecution had diligently built a strong case against the accused persons.

The prosecution, she said, presented 14 witnesses, and other pieces of evidence such as cement blocks, stones, guns which were used to kill the soldier, a video depicting the lynching, among others, which she said proved the involvement of the accused persons.

The video showing the lynching was then played in the courtroom once again.

Ms Keelson further told the jury that the accused persons throughout the trial had failed to put up a defence absolving themselves of the death of Major Mahama.

“You have had another opportunity to see how Major Adam Mahama was killed.

The accused persons have not been able to put up any defence to the charges proffered against them, “ she said.

Hearing continues on October 23, 2023 at the court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court, with additional responsibility as High Court judge for the prosecution to conclude its address.

After the prosecution finishes its address, lawyers for the 14 accused persons will also address the jurors and try and convince them to see merit in their defence.

Alleged killing

Major Mahama was killed at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017.

He was said to have been lynched during a morning walk that led him to Denkyira Obuasi.

A video recording of how he was supposedly lynched went viral on various social media platforms, sending shock waves among the public.

Fourteen people, including William Baah, are standing trial in connection with the death of the military officer.

Others are Bernard Asamoah, aka Daddy; Kofi Nyarko, aka Abortion; Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi and Michael Anim.

The rest are Bismark Donkor, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismark Abanga and Kwadwo Anim.

They have all pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from murder, abetment to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Facts

The facts, as presented by the prosecution, were that Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region to check illegal mining activities.

At 8 a.m. on May 29, 2017, Major Mahama, wearing civilian clothes but with his sidearm, left his detachment base for a 20-kilometre jogging.

At 9:25 a.m., the military officer got to the outskirts of Denkyira Obuasi where a number of women were selling foodstuffs by the roadside.

He stopped to interact with the women and even bought some snails which he left in their custody to be taken up on his return from jogging.

While he was taking out money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the woman from whom he had bought the snails and a few others saw his sidearm tucked to his waist.

Soon after he left, one of the women telephoned the assembly member for Denkyira Obuasi to report what they had seen.

“Without verifying the information, the assembly member mobilised the accused persons and others, some now at large, to attack the military officer,” the prosecution stated.

It added that the mob met Major Mahama near the Denkyira Obuasi cemetery and without giving him the opportunity to explain and identify himself, “attacked him with implements such as clubs, cement blocks and machetes, killed him and burnt a portion of his body”.