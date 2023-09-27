We’ll make KETASCO Grade A school — Past Students Association

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Sep - 27 - 2023 , 06:06

The Past Students Association of the Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) has reiterated its commitment to restoring the institution to a grade A second-cycle school from its current grade B category.

The newly elected President of the association, Dr Stanislaus Adiaba, who said this on Saturday, September 23, 2023, on behalf of its National Executive Council (NEC), added that although it would not be an easy task, the association was committed to making it happen.

“The factors that will lead to that are many, and some are far beyond our control but we will want to promise through engagements and collaboration with all stakeholders, we can achieve that,” he said.

Dr Adiaba was speaking at the association’s fourth national congress held in Accra on the theme: “Building on the Unity and Commitment Towards the KETASCO that we want.”

The congress is held every three years to elect executive members to steer the affairs of the association.

Other elected executives were Freeman Gobah as the Vice-President; Makafui Etse Dotse as the General Secretary; Sylvester Nana Yaw Obeng-Nyame as the Deputy General Secretary, and Wisdom Asco Butsormekpor as the Financial Secretary.

The rest were Fortress Agbottah as the Treasurer; Angelo Mawuli Amenuvor as the Organiser; Rebecca Aku Gadagoe as the Deputy Organiser; Michael Fafa Korley as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Hope Belord Nkuevegey as the Deputy PRO.

The congress also doubled as a platform for delegates of the association to deliberate on matters affecting the group and their alma mater.

Therefore, the financial statement and a report on the activities of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) were delivered.

Vision

Dr Adiaba, who is also the President of the 1990 Year Group, said he would provide strategic leadership through effective collaboration and efficient communication with all stakeholders towards a vibrant association

That, he said, he would do by sustaining the unity and progressively leading in improving existing initiatives, projects, activities and champion novelty in resource mobilisation for developmental projects, activities and welfare of both the association and the school.

Dr Adiaba also pledged to champion the development of a model “National Welfare Policy” for adaptation by year groups, chapters and branches, as well as a complementary welfare policy for workers of KETASCO.

“I will recognise and acknowledge diverse contributions by members and ensure effective communication, mobilisation, utilisation and accountability for all resources received from and on behalf of the association,” he added.

A lecturer at the Regional Maritime University, Captain Daniel Deynu, who chaired the event, said the theme was appropriate because it was only through unity and commitment that a group could achieve its goals.

Unity

“For us to achieve great things for the betterment of our alma mater, there is the need for us to be united and committed to the goals that our leaders will set for us,” he stressed.

He charged the incoming NEC to work towards repaying a debt of more than GH¢ 70,000.00 to the initial contractor for the school’s Jubilee Assembly Hall project.

There were solidarity messages from the school’s Parent–Teacher Association and National Science and Maths Quiz boards.