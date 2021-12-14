We’ll protect lives and property - Inspector General of Police assures Krobo citizens

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured inhabitants of the Krobo area that the Ghana Police Service (GPS) is ready and prepared to protect law abiding citizens and their properties.
He therefore reaffrimed that there was no need for such people to panic as his men were on the ground to deal with any untoward situation
He said intelligence gathered by the police following the impasse between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the members of the Krobo community indicated that some unscrupulous persons had planned to cause mayhem and breach the peace in the area but that would not happen under his watch.
Police intervention
Addressing a stakeholder’s meeting organised by the Police Administration at Odumase-Krobo and Somanya in the Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo Municipalities, respectively, last Friday, the IGP noted with concern that the police service was mindful of the consequences of the disturbances going on the Krobo area in relation to the impasse between the ECG and customers in the area that led to the withdrawal of their services since Monday, December 6, 2021.
“The police was a victim a few years ago when our vehicle was destroyed by the same people in the Krobo community and destroyed the ECG office as well.
We don’t want a repetition of such an occurrence.
The police shall not take things for granted,” Dr Dampare emphasised.
Power was restored on Sunday at around 4.30 p.m. after the IGP’s visit and closed-door discussions among stakeholders.
Traditional councils
The IGP and some of his top management officers, including the Director of National Patrol Department, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awini; Director of Human Resource, COP Frederick Adu Anim; Eastern Regional Commander, COP Edward Akrofi; Akosombo Divisional Commander, Chief Supt Isaac Obeng Dompreh; the two District Commanders for Odumase – Krobo and Somanya, Supt Doris Hukporti and Alexander Anyani, respectively, accompanied by by the two Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) for both Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh and Eric Tetteh, respectively met with the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Tradional Councils.
IGP lauded
The two traditional councils lauded the IGP and his team for the visit and pledged to assist the police administration and the ECG to bring a finality to the impasse.
The IGP and his team including the two MCEs went into a close -door with officials of the ECG from Tema, led by the Regional Manager, Mr Emmanuel Akinie, after which the IGP addressed the people present on the outcome of the meeting.
He cautioned those in high positions who were supporting the youth to forment trouble to desist from such acts as the law was no respecter of persons, adding that those caught causing trouble would be dealt with.
A reliable source told the Daily Graphic after the closed-door meeting that some form of agreement had been reached with the ECG to restore power for economic activities to bounce back to life.