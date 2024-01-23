'We cannot pay VAT on electricity; we will no't pay it today; we will not pay it tomorrow' - Organised Labour

Organised Labour has given the government a one-week ultimatum to withdraw the value added tax (VAT) on electricity for residential customers.

The labour unions have said the implementation of the VAT on residential customers would worsen the plight of already burdened power consumers since the cost of electricity would go up by 15 per cent.

At a press conference in Accra Tuesday morning [Jan 23, 2024], the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Dr Yaw Baah, stressed that the government must withdraw the implementation of the VAT or be prepared to face the wrath of workers.

"Our message to government is very simple - we cannot pay VAT on electricity; we will not pay it today; we will not pay it tomorrow," he stressed.

