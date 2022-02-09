Water crisis looms in Western Region: Daboase water treatment plant risks shutdown

Ghana Water Company Limited’s water treatment plant at Daboase in the Western Region risks shutdown following low water level at the intake point.
This has aggravated the water supply challenges in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and adjoining districts.
Currently, the water level is at 0.8 metres, below the minimum intake level of 1.0 metre, for which the plant should have been shutdown.
The Communications Manager of the company for the Western Region, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, said the company was managing the situation in order not to cause severe water crisis in the metropolis.
The company has, therefore, started a water rationing schedule for the region.
“The Western Region is currently confronted with some challenges with respect to water supply arising from unavailability of raw water. The difficulties stem from inadequate fresh water inflows into the Pra basin, which serves as the raw water source for the Daboase water treatment plant, the biggest plant in the region,” he explained.
Poor inflow
Mr Barnie said the Anankware River, the source of raw water for the Inchaban Water Treatment Plant, had also not been spared the poor inflow of fresh water.
As a result of illegal mining activities upstream of the River Pra, there was severe siltation at the plants intake at Daboase, he explained.
The high silt deposit, he added, had reduced the volume of raw water available for abstraction in the sump.
“The current dry season has also compounded the problem of raw water unavailability.
“The effect of this development is that, the plant is unable to abstract adequate quantities of raw water for treatment and distribution.
“The rationing exercise notwithstanding, there are still customers who do not receive water during their rationing period as a result of reduced pumping hours at the plant, occasioned by raw water unavailability,” he added.
Mr Barnie said GWCL empathised with customers and gave an assurance that the utility company would do everything possible to contain the situation.
Dire situation
Some of the residents in the metropolis have resorted to drawing water from wells, while others use sachet water for domestic chores, including bathing.
Those who have enough water are cashing in on the situation and selling at exorbitant prices.
A tank of water is sold between GH¢350 and GH¢600 currently.
Some residents who spoke to the Daily Graphic said it was about time the GWCL started tanker services in the affected areas, especially around the heavily populated Takoradi New Site, which hosts the Takoradi Technical University.