‘Watch out for more exciting packages from Graphic’

The acting Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ransford Tetteh, has assured readers of the company’s brands to watch out for more exciting packages from the GCGL.
Commenting on the commencement of a promo meant to reward readers who patronise the GCGL brands, Mr Tetteh said the company would channel more resources into further developing its brands to effectively serve its readers and the public.
“We want to assure our readers that a team of competent journalists, marketers, as well as other supporting staff, will not rest on their laurels but come up with more innovative packages to give more excitement to our cherished readers and other stakeholders,’’ he said.
The promo, which commenced yesterday, is in partnership with the real estate giant, Devtraco Limited.
It is meant to reward loyal readers of the GCGL newspapers and online portal with two houses and other mouth-watering prizes.
Dubbed: the “Devtraco Graphic Dream Home Promo”, the promotion, which ends on January 22, 2019, will reward winners on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.
Items such as mobile phones, cash prizes of GH¢1,000 daily, GH¢5,000 for two winners every month, one iPhone monthly, 10 Samsung smart phones monthly, one two-bedroom penthouse after 90 days and one two-bedroom penthouse after 180 days are up for grabs.
Under the newspaper category of the promotion, readers “are expected to buy the various brands of newspapers, such as the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Showbiz, Junior Graphic, Graphic Sports and Graphic Business, and submit a promotional cutout page at designated points”.
For the website, there will be a unique code on Graphic Online — www.graphic.com.gh — as well as the website of Devtraco Limited — www.devtraco.com — and that of Vokacom — www.vokacom.net — where readers could go to access the unique codes to enable them to participate in the promo.
Exciting period
Mr Tetteh described the promo as an exciting period for newspaper readers, especially those who patronised the GCGL brands.
“In addition to providing knowledge and excitement, we are empowering our readers to win cash prizes and even the ultimate prize of a two-bedroom penthouse,’’ he said.
He called on the public to show interest in reading by buying newspapers, especially those from the stables of the GCGL.
Great reception
For his part, the Director in charge of Sales and Marketing at the GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, said the public had shown keen interest in the promo.
“The acceptance has been great. This shows that our brands continue to dominate the market and people have full interest in them,’’ he said.
The GCGL, he said, would, from today, roll out more designated points where participants in the promo could drop their coupons.