WASSOSA ’77 inaugurates kitchen project for alma mater

The 1977 year group of the West African Senior Secondary School Old Students Association (WASSOSA) has inaugurated a kitchen valued at GH¢113,000 to help the school in food quality and preservation.
The kitchen, which will provide meals for over 2,500 students, has been fully equipped with a dual power industrial corn-milling and vegetable grinding machines, and a dual power industrial bread dough mixer.
Donation
The Vice Chairman of the year group, Erasmus Matin, led his colleagues to hand over the keys to the kitchen to its headmistress, Dr Shine Ofori, at a brief ceremony on the school’s premises.
He explained that although all the members were pensioners, they were still determined to contribute and give back to the school that had made them who they were today.
"We were not privileged in our days, especially those days when WASSS lacked several facilities you enjoy yet take for granted today, the 'rough' life we experienced in our days has made us who we are today and current students should make the most in every stage of their lives," he said.
Mr Matin encouraged the authorities of the school to ensure strong maintenance and discipline culture of the machines installed in the kitchen.
He further advised the students to take full advantage of the opportunity offered to them and not waste it, but maximise the advantage and make hay while the sun shines.
Mr Matin also called on other year groups of WASSOSA to make conscious efforts to contribute to the upgrade and development of WASSS.
"I challenge all year groups to endeavour to have their names inscribed in the chronicles of other WASSS by contributing in a tangible manner to develop their alma mater as we have done today," he stated.
Receiving the keys, Dr Ofori commended the year group for fulfilling their promise to the school.
She further urged other year groups to emulate gesture by the 1977 year to support the schoo