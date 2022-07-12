WAPCo commits to cleaner and reliable energy

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), operator of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), is committed to providing cleaner and reliable energy for customers, the Managing Director of the company, Gregory Germani, has given an assurance.
“WAGP guarantees a cost-effective, secure, cleaner and reliable energy for power generation for regional economic growth and development that will benefit families, communities, businesses and industries across the region,” he said.
At an event to climax activities marking the 10th anniversary of WAPCo’s commercial operations in the country, Mr Germani said the company had an enviable safety practice and record which reflected its commitment to safe operations to protect lives and property.
“For us at WAPCo, safety is a foremost priority with over eight years and nine million workforce hours without a recordable injury,” he concluded.
He further added: “WAPCo will build on the strong foundations of the past 10 years to make greater impact in the sub-region as we fulfil our mission as an international company transporting natural gas in a safe, responsible, and reliable manner. We shall seek to further expand our customer base to industrial customers and new supply sources in the near future.”
Success
Mr Germani summed up the company’s journey over the past decade as “so far, so good”.
“WAPCo collaborated with the Ministry of Energy, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and the Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas with technical support from Eni Ghana, to complete the extension of the WAGP in 2020 as part of the larger Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP),” he added.
Mr Germani said the completion of the TTIP had transitioned WAGP into a multi-shipper environment, allowing access to multiple supply sources of natural gas to multiple customers.
“In March this year, the WAGP set the highest monthly average record of 215 MMscfd delivery to customers and saw the highest one-day peak of 258 MMscfd,” he stated.
Partnership
Speaking on behalf of shareholders, the Director, Commercial, Strategy and Business Performance at Chevron Nigeria Limited congratulated all stakeholders on making the WAGP project a reality.
“Moving the West African Gas Pipeline from vision to reality was an incredible journey and accomplishment worth celebrating and made possible through shareholder partnership, government collaboration, a unified workforce, and the perseverance of all involved.”
A beneficiary of WAPCo’s scholarship scheme, Miss Juliet Annang Nuerkie, commended the company for supporting the vulnerable in the communities where it operated.
The event was on the theme: “Driving Regional Energy”, and was attended by management and staff of WAPCo, shareholders, board members, policy makers, CSOs, customers, and other stakeholders.