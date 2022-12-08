VRA supports educational institution at Asuogyaman

The Volta River Authority (VRA), as part of its corporate social responsibility, has presented 2,250 Mathematics, Integrated Science and English Language textbooks worth GH¢1.5 million to five senior high schools in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region.
The beneficiary schools, which received 450 of the textbooks each, were Anum Presbyterian Senior High, Apeguso Senior High Technical, Bosso Senior High Technical, Adjena Senior High Technical and Akwamuman Senior High.
Presentation
Presenting the books on behalf of the management of VRA to the beneficiary schools at Akwamuman Senior High School, the Community Relations Manager of VRA, Samuel Fletcher, said over the years, the authority, as part of its corporate social responsibility, had invested much in education, especially on scholarships at the senior high school and tertiary levels.
He said the authority had also created scholarships for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).
He said for instance, last year when the authority celebrated its 60th anniversary, it touched the lives of 16,000 students in 31 schools in its catchment areas with teaching and learning materials.
Mr Fletcher noted with concern that even though the authority was aware that what it gave would not meet all the challenges the schools were facing, it would, to some extent, help cushion the schools to reduce the burden on textbooks deficit the schools faced.
Social Studies
Mr Fletcher said the VRA was always ready to impact the lives of the communities in its operational areas so long as it existed and advised the students to make judicious use of the textbooks presented to them.
The Asuogyaman District Coordinating Director, Prosper Agbenyo, who received the items on behalf of the assembly, attested to the fact that the VRA had been of great help to the Asuogyaman District and for that matter the community, especially in the field of education.
The District Director of Education, Augustina Adjoa Owusu, also lauded VRA for assisting educational institutions in the district with learning materials, adding that “the books will touch the lives of the students”.
Support
The Adontehene of Adjena, Nana Ofori Kyekyire, who chaired the function, was also grateful to VRA for its support and gave an assurance that the chiefs and people of the Akwamu Traditional Area would always give them moral support as they operated in the area.