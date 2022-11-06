VP Bawumia defends government post-COVID-19 performance

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, says it is wrong to measure the government's performance only by the current post-COVID-19 economic difficulties.
He said the country's economic outlook before the onset of the pandemic was positive; thus, the government continued to attribute the current crisis to factors emanating from the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
"Judging government by the development in the global space and not including the performance of the economy when we assumed office in 2017 to 2020 is an anti-climax. And we all know that period gave us a strong economy," he said.
Dr Bawumia said this in an address at the 60th Anniversary celebration of Hogbetsotsoza at the Anloga park.
According to the World Bank, Ghana's GDP growth rate was 8.1 per cent in 2018; 6.5 per cent in 2019: 0.5 per cent in 2020 and 5.4 per cent in 2021.
However, the listing of the achievements was not well received by a small section of the celebrants, who protested audibly.
Nevertheless, the Vice President said these successes were unequal to successive governments' performance on all fronts.
The Government, he said, was working assiduously to stem the high food and fuel prices and urged Ghanaians to be patient.
He identified with the strong cultural heritage of the Anlo people, which is a panacea for the development of the creative industry, an enabler and a driver for sustainable national development.
He said Keta and Anloga continued to harness a chunk of the tourism traffic and urged the residents to maintain the peace at all times.