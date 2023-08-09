Volta/Oti GBA honours 4 retired Supreme Court Justices

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 09 - 2023 , 07:06

The Volta/Oti Regional Bar Association has honoured four retired Supreme Court judges for their immense contribution to knowledge and the legal profession.

They are Justices Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe, Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, Agnes Mercy Abla Dordzie, and Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.

All of them started their professions from different chambers in the Volta/Oti Region and contributed in many ways to the regional branch of the bar association.

At a ceremony in Accra last Friday, the four were celebrated and presented with gifts and citations detailing their significant roles to the noble profession.

The well-attended ceremony was sponsored by the Volta Regional Representative of the Council of State, Francis Seth Kwame Nyonyo, who was also honoured at the event.

Ceremony

The occasion, which was chaired by the National President of the bar, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, brought together judges and lawyers to fraternise with one another and honour the retired Justices.

One of the Justices, Justice Dotse, took to the floor and danced to the melodious tunes from the Migrants Band of the Ghana Immigration Service.

His gestures and demeanour indicated fulfillment and excitement in embracing the honour that was bestowed on him.

Praises

The President of the Volta and Oti Regional Bar, Nelson Mawutor Kporha, who showered praises of accomplishment on the four, said “You have brought to the Supreme Court of Ghana not only your abundant wisdom and fairness but also your passion for the truth, your enormous capacity to listen, your uncommon good sense, your grace, your humour and courage.

“Your knowledge of the law and faithful application of it were remarkable and you performed your judicial duties with diligence and efficiency.

“You exhibited unfailing courtesy without sacrificing firmness and decisiveness, courage and strength in the face of criticism and above all integrity,” he said.

He added that the Volta bar was proud of the footprints left by the four on the Supreme Court Bench.

The four Justices underscored the need for legal practitioners to exhibit integrity in their engagement with the public.

Justice Dordzie, in particular, said integrity was the cornerstone of the profession and must be upheld by all.

“Today, a lot of people don’t have any confidence in us so we need to go back to consider how we practise the profession.

“To me, it’s an act of integrity if you put the interest of your client first, irrespective of whatever money comes to your pocket,” the retired Justice said.

She said lawyers must have the courage to tell clients with bad cases they could not represent them introspective of the money involved.

That, she said, would ensure that the courts were not congested.