VIDEO: Ghanaian MPs trade insults in Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, on Wednesday exchanged insults in the chamber of Parliament.
The exchanges, which happened before the commencement of the business of the House, were occasioned by the referral of Mr Agyapong to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for allegedly inciting the public against the murdered journalists, Mr Ahmed Hussein-Suale.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Mr Agyapong blamed Alhaji Muntaja for raising the issue on the floor of Parliament last Tuesday, which necessitated the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, to refer him (Mr Agyapong) to the Committee.
The two legislators used unprintable words on each other.
It took the intervention of MPs from the Majority and Minority sides to restrain their colleagues from engaging in fisticuffs.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
In fact, this was the second time Mr Agyapong had been referred to the Privileges following submsioons by Alhaji Muntaka.
The first instance was when Alhaji Muntaka alleged that Mr Agyapong had made contemptuous remarks about Parliament and the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Recent case
Making a case against the conduct of Mr Agyapong in Parliament last Tuesday, Alhaji Muntaka said MPs were held in high esteem and also enjoyed some privileges provided for in the Constitution, which required of them to guard their utterances.
Alhaji Muntaka said Mr Agyapong’s comments, which were at variance with the requirements in the Code of Conduct of Parliament, were an affront to the dignity of Parliament.
He said it was necessary for the Privileges Committee of Parliament to be made to investigate the matter and punish him if found guilty of breach of privilege of Parliament.
Murder
Hussein-Suale who worked with the Tiger Eye Private Investigations, a private investigative company operated by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was killed by unknown assailants at Madina on January 16, 2019.
He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late in the night while driving home by unidentified men riding a motorbike.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has since launched a full-scale investigation into the gruesome murder.
The CID said it had interrogated Mr Agyapong on the alleged inciting comments.
Watch the video below;