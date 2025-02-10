Featured

VIDEO: Fire destroys structures near Agbogba-Ritz Junction

A fire outbreak along the Agbogba to Ritz Junction Road near Madina, Accra, has ravaged several wooden and container structures, leaving many businesses and homes devastated.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly to the scene, working under challenging conditions to bring the flames under control.

GNFS spokesperson, Alex King Nartey, attributed the rapid spread of the fire to the combustible nature of the structures in the area.

“It’s a lot of wooden and container structures planted together, so it made the spread of the fire much easier,” he explained.

At least 12 structures were partially damaged, but firefighters managed to safeguard over 50 nearby buildings, preventing further losses.

Nartey also noted that firefighters faced difficulties accessing locked containers, many of which were equipped with air conditioning units and reinforced doors, slowing down the firefighting process.

The operation was further complicated by the presence of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) poles in the vicinity, which posed an electrocution risk, with some firefighters experiencing electric shocks.

“As it stands right now, the fire is under control,” Nartey confirmed, while assuring that measures were being taken to prevent a possible reignition.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine its origin.

