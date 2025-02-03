Next article: Agnes Naa Momo Lartey: Gender Minister meets staff and press on first day at work (VIDEO)

Victor Asare Bampoe appointed new NHIA CEO

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 03 - 2025 , 20:01 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr. Victor Bampoe as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Dr. Bampoe succeeds Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, who was appointed in February 2024.

A physician and public health expert, Dr. Bampoe brings extensive experience in global health policy and financing. A former student of Achimota School, he earned his medical degree from the University of Ghana Medical School before pursuing a Master of Public Health at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health in the United States.

Dr. Bampoe’s career spans both national and international healthcare institutions. He previously served as a Senior Fund Portfolio Manager at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria in Geneva, Switzerland. In June 2014, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health under the Mahama administration, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare policies and improving access to health services. Before this appointment, he also worked with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), representing countries such as Nigeria and most recently Kenya where he was the UNAIDS Country Director and UNAIDS Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat.

During a brief familiarization session with NHIA management and staff, Dr. Bampoe emphasized his commitment to Ghana’s healthcare system and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) health manifesto, which prioritizes universal health coverage, strengthened healthcare financing, and a sustainable National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"There is an urgent need to uncap the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) levy to enhance healthcare access and quality of service delivery for all," he stated. “And I will need every one of you to be part of this vision."

With a strong background in public health financing, Dr. Bampoe is expected to implement strategies that expand NHIS coverage, especially for vulnerable populations, in line with the 2024 NDC health agenda.

Dr. Bampoe assumes office at a crucial time, as global funding cuts threaten key health programs, including HIV prevention. While acknowledging these challenges, he highlighted the opportunity to innovate and maximize available resources.

He also expressed gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, for his achievements before embarking on a brief tour of the NHIA.