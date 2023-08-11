Verna water recommended to ex-President Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has commended Twellium Industries Limited, the renowned producers of Verna Mineral Water, Mcberry Biscuits, and Cakes for its contributions to Ghanaian society.

During an interaction at his residence in Aburi on August 10, 2023, Mr. Kufuor expressed his commendation, stating, "I want to express my heartfelt congratulations to Twellium Industries Ltd for its contribution to the growth of the manufacturing sector in Ghana. It is, indeed heartwarming that the company has within the period of 10 years made such a tremendous impact on the growth of the economy and the lives of our Ghanaian people”.

The occasion saw the Marketing Director, Mr. Ali Ajami alongside his team, paying a cordial visit to his Excellency.

Mr. Ali Ajami underscored the company's remarkable reach. Products such as Mcberry Biscuits and Cakes have transcended national borders, finding their way to more than 10 countries across West Africa. This expansion has resulted in a noteworthy reduction in the importation of these commodities. This accomplishment has firmly established Ghana's reputation for producing high-quality goods on the international stage.

It is noteworthy that Twellium Industries Limited boasts prestigious certifications, namely ISO and HACCP, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to adhering to internationally recognized standards.

This commitment has also translated into substantial socioeconomic benefits for the nation. Through its factories situated in Accra and Kumasi, Twellium Industries Limited has extended gainful employment opportunities to over 10,000 families, thereby contributing significantly to the country's workforce.

A decade of dedicated manufacturing has propelled Twellium Industries Limited to an influential position within the Ghanaian and West African markets.

The sustained impact of products such as Mcberry Cakes and Mcberry Biscuits, as well as Verna Mineral Water, Rush Energy drink is emblematic of the company's dedication to quality and innovation.

Mr. Ali Ajami, the Marketing Director, particularly emphasized the health benefits of Verna Mineral Water to the ex-President.

He highlighted its low sodium content, which aligns seamlessly with the former leader's pursuit of maintaining a health-conscious diet.

The ex-President reciprocated the sentiment by expressing his appreciation for Twellium products and their contribution to the John Kuffour Foundation.

In conclusion, the ex-President thoughtfully shared Mcberry breakfast cereal with a group of young visitors who had graced his residence. This warm gesture served as a reflection of the values that Twellium Industries Limited and its products epitomize—community, sharing, and goodwill.