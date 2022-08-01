Veep inaugurates rehabilitated Kumasi inner city roads

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday inaugurated the first phase of 100-kilometres of rehabilitated Kumasi inner city roads.
Dubbed, "Rehabilitation and Auxiliary Infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring and Adjacent Streets Project," it is a turnkey project, in line with the vision of the Akufo-Addo led government to provide an integrated urban transport system responsive to the needs of the society.
The beneficiary areas are Asokwa, Kwadaso, New Tafo, Krofrom, Suame, Manhyia, Bantama and Subin.
Interventions undertaken included the construction of drains and culverts and road rehabilitation works.
Speaking during the inauguration at Nsenie in the Oforikrom Municipality, Dr Bawumia noted that the project would improve quality of life, improve accessibility and help reduce dust pollution.
The Vice President underscored the importance of good roads in the development of the economy and reiterated President Akufo-Addo's commitment to the development of roads in the country.
Ongoing projects
He said the government was working around the clock to complete the Boankra Inland Port, and also work on the four main interchanges - Anloga junction, Suame, Santasi and Airport roundabouts.
Roads Minister
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah said the Ashanti Region, as of the end of 2020 had a total road network of 9,633 kilometres, out of which 2,852 kilometres representing 29.4 per cent was completely paved.