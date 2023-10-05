Vakpo Health Centre gets support from NFO

Alberto Mario Noretti Oct - 05 - 2023 , 19:01

A UK based non-governmental organisation, Eric Doku Foundation has donated medical equipment to the Vakpo Health Centre in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The items included microscopes, a scientific digital laboratory bath, vacuum blood collection tubes, glass blood tubes, vacutainers, gloves, microscope slides, and others.

The leader of the group, Ben Amoah, said the gesture is in line with the foundation’s commitment to bringing relief to the sick.

He said it was also to honour the memory of the late Eric Doku, a biomedical scientist who was a native of Vakpo.

The District Director of Health, David Owusu Tekpor expressed gratitude for the items which he said would contribute immensely to health delivery in the community.

He appealed to the staff of the health centre to handle the equipment with utmost care.

The officer in-charge of the health centre, Francis Alalinga appealed to NGOs, corporate bodies, public-spirited individuals and the government for support to build a perimeter fence around the health centre.