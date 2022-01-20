UTAG continues with 10-day strike

The 15-member branches of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have resolved to continue with the withdrawal of teaching and related services until further notice.
Following the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on January 13, 2022, against UTAG members in respect of the processes leading to the partial withdrawal of one (1) of three (3) core mandates as well as teaching and related activities, the 15 UTAG branches held independent emergency meetings and expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling.
UTAG in a letter to its members dated January 19, 2022, said the members had unanimously resolved to continue with the withdrawal of teaching and related services until further notice.
The letter also urged all UTAG members to remain calm.
UTAG embarked on the strike on January 10, 2022, following the failure of the government to address the plight of members as a result of worsening conditions of service (CoS).
“National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG at its meeting held on January 7, 2022, reiterated its resolve to follow through with the decision to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice with effect from Monday, January 10, 2022, and call on all UTAG members across the 15 branches to observe this directive,” a communique issued by UTAG, said.
The communique was jointly signed by the President of UTAG, Prof Solomon Nunoo and the Secretary of UTAG, Dr Asare Asante-Annor as well as the president of the various branches of the association.
As a matter of urgency, the association called on the employer to restore members to the 2013 interim market premium (IMP) of 114 per cent of basic salary in the interim while government, “goes ahead to formulate guidelines to implement the appropriate recommendations to address the CoS of the university teacher.