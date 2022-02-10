Use US$5m of Maxam's payment to re-construct Appiatse - Akufo-Addo to Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that US$5million out of the US$6million Maxam Ghana is paying as a fine and cost for the explosion of one of its vehicles should be used to help reconstruct the Appiatse community in the Western Region.
In a press statement issued Thursday evening [February 10, 2022], the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor said President Akufo-Addo has directed that the US$5million should be donated to the Appiatse Support Fund.Follow @Graphicgh
The Appiatse Support Fund, established by the government is among others, to support the victims of the Appiatse incident and help reconstruct the community.
President Akufo-Addo's directive follows an administrative fine of US$1million imposed on Maxam Ghana Limited for regulatory breaches, following the Appiatse incident which killed 13 people and destroyed the entire community.
The government has also entered into an agreement with the company to pay an additional amount of US$5million to the government.
By law, the US$1million constitutes the administrative fine, and forms part of the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the Minerals Commission, the regulator of the sector.
Mr Jinapor explained that following the President's directive, he has also accordingly, directed the Minerals Commission to ensure that the said US$5million is paid to the Appiatse Support Fund, in accordance with the agreed terms of payment.
- Related articles:
- Appiatse explosion: Maxam asked to pay US$6 million
- Maxam agrees to pay US$1 million fine for Appiatse explosion
- The Appiatse explosion and eyewitness accounts
- Appiatse residents eye $6m Maxam penalty
- Maxam pays $1m of Appiatse fine : $5m remainder payable within 18 months
Below is a copy of the press statement by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources
PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO DIRECTS THAT US$5M OUT OF THE US$6M TO BE PAID BY MAXAM BE DONATED TO THE APPIATSE SUPPORT FUND
The President of the Republic, H.. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed that Five Million United States Dollars (US$5,000,000.00), out of the total of Six Million United States Dollars (US$6,000,000.00), to be paid by Maxam Ghana Limited to Government, be donated to the Appiatse Support Fund, stablished by Government to, among others, support the victims of the Appiatse incident and reconstruct the community.
The directive follows an administrative fine of One Million United States Dollars (US$1,000,000.00) I imposed on Maxam Ghana Limited for regulatory breaches, following the Appiatse incident which killed thirteen (13) people and destroyed the entire community, and an agreement with the company to pay an additional amount of Five Million United States Dollars (US$5,000,000.00) to Government.
By law, the One Million Dollars (US$1,000,000.00), which constitutes the administrative fine, forms part of the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the Minerals Commission, the regulator of the sector.
The President has, therefore, directed that the additional Five Million Dollars (US$5,000,000.00), to be paid by Maxam to Government, be donated to the Appiatse Support Fund to support the reconstruction of the community.
Accordingly, I have directed the Minerals Commission to ensure that the said Five Million Dollars (US$5,000,000.00) is paid to the Appiatse Support Fund, in accordance with the agreed terms of payment.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.