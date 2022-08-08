USAID provides funding support for agric initiative

The One Household, One Garden initiative of the Agrihouse Foundation has received funding support from the United States Agency for International Development’s Feed the Future initiative through the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa's Ghana Inclusive Agriculture Transformation programme.
The One Household, One Garden initiative — aimed at contributing to Ghana's food and nutrition security — will be implemented in 17 districts in the Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East regions of the country.
It is also to train 2,000 households and 10 public schools in backyard farming and organic compost preparation.
Beneficiaries will also receive trays of vegetable seedlings, seeds, gardening tools, organic fertilisers, and pesticides.
The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental agricultural social impact organisation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa Sarpong, said through this partnership, rural smallholder farmers, especially vulnerable women, farmers in the four northern regions of Ghana, would boost local food production, mitigate the adverse impact of current global food shocks and food price volatilities, and enhance household food and nutrition security.
She said the project would further increase the incomes of smallholder farmer households by enhancing their capacity to better prepare for and adapt to shocks and stresses.
Background
The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), founded in 2006, is an African-led African-based organisation that seeks to catalyse agriculture transformation in Africa.
It is focused on putting smallholder farmers at the centre of the continent’s growing economy by transforming agriculture from a solitary struggle to survive into farming as a business that thrives. In Africa, the sector employs the majority of the people, nearly all of them small-scale farmers.