UPSA congregation: Utilise technology for growth - • Editor, Graphic urges youth

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 23 - 2023 , 05:00

The youth have been advised to utilise technology in a manner that will ultimately benefit their growth, well-being, future and the development of the country.

The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, who gave the advice, said technology, including information and communications technology (ICT), had become the driving force behind many successful ventures and industries, with its unlimited opportunities leading to the creation of new ideas and innovations every day.

At the third session of the 15th congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) last Thursday, Mr Yartey said the youth must see technology as a tool that ought to be maximised in an efficient manner to help them to become successful entrepreneurs and innovators to solve societal challenges.

“While the technology of today’s digital and smart world is available to all, it is more than a tool; in fact, it is a way of thinking, and only those who can spot the opportunities these technologies present can make use of them,” he said.



Entrepreneurship

Mr Yartey, who is an alumnus of UPSA, said one of the best ways the youth could benefit from technology was to use it efficiently to become entrepreneurs in their own ways, while using the advantages of technology to deliver products and solutions on a global scale.

He advised the graduating students to embrace technology and entrepreneurship to create opportunities for themselves.

“You must first discard the notion that government can create jobs for everyone in the country.

Instead, you must think of how to use your acquired skillsets to innovate and, in the process, seek financial and technical support from governmental agencies and other sources,” he added.

He, however, reminded the students that the effective use of technology and pursuit to become an entrepreneur would be a fruitless endeavour without integrity and other ethical considerations.

“In a world where trust is often eroded, it is imperative that we conduct ourselves with integrity and uphold ethical standards.

Treat your colleagues, employees, customers and partners with respect and fairness,” he said.

Graduation ceremony

In total, UPSA is graduating 4,783 students at the 15th congregation ceremony, which is made up of 2,969 undergraduate students, 973 postgraduate students and 841 diploma students.

The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Professor Abednego F.O. Amartey, said the university currently had a student population of 20,240, made up of 10,713 males and 9,527 females.

He announced that the university had been fully accredited to run new programmes such as Bachelor of Science in Logistics and Transport Management, Master of Arts in Digital and Strategic Marketing Management, Doctor of Philosophy in Interdisciplinary Studies; Doctor of Philosophy in International Security and Intelligence, and Master of Philosophy in Media and Digital Communication Management.

Projects

Prof. Amartey said UPSA continued to embark on a number of infrastructural projects from its internally generated funds (IGF) to boost teaching, learning and research.

He mentioned some of the projects as a 10-storey multipurpose twin-tower which includes lecture halls and offices valued at GH¢133.9 million expected to be fully completed by December this year; a multipurpose hall and management residential facility valued at GH¢78.2 million expected to be completed in 12 months, and the construction of a police station, a footbridge and drains which will soon begin.