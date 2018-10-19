United Nations calls for end to virginity testing

The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), UN Women and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have issued a statement calling for the elimination of so-called “virginity testing”.
“Virginity testing”, which is also often referred to as hymen, “two-finger” or per vaginal examination, is an inspection of female genitalia designed to determine whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse.
No scientific basis
According to the statement, “Virginity testing” has no scientific or clinical basis.
"There is no examination that can prove a girl or woman has had sex – and the appearance of girl’s or woman’s hymen cannot prove whether they have had sexual intercourse, or are sexually active or not," the joint statement said.
Read the concluding part of the statement below;
Violation of human rights
“Virginity testing” is a violation of the human rights of girls and women, and can be detrimental to women’s and girls’ physical, psychological and social well-being. “Virginity testing” reinforces stereotyped notions of female sexuality and gender inequality. The examination can be painful, humiliating and traumatic. Given that these procedures are unnecessary and potentially harmful, it is unethical for doctors or other health providers to undertake them. Such procedures must never be carried out.
People at risk
The interagency statement underlines that virginity testing has been documented in many places,
In many
In addition, women prisoners and those in detention facilities are at heightened risk of abuse and mistreatment, including forced virginity examinations. Virginity tests on women prisoners are common, intimidating and humiliating; they violate women’s rights to privacy and physical integrity, and further disempower them. When performed on women arrested for protesting or other forms of political activism, forced virginity examinations
Making positive change
Elimination of the harmful practice will require a collaborative response from across society, supported by the public health community and health systems, including health professionals. Health professionals need to be effectively supported to refuse requests by appropriate laws and policies.