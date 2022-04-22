UG Limann Hall secures tennis equipment

Dr Hilla Limann Hall of the University of Ghana (UG) has taken delivery of some specialised tennis equipment to promote the development of the sport in the university and its environs.
The equipment consisting of 30 racquets, 30 sneakers, 20 covers and 1,000 balls was donated by La Constance Tennis Centre based in Akropong Akuapem and meant to benefit more than 2,000 students.
The donation is in response to a call made by the hall to help rejuvenate tennis in the university and also ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their tennis training.
Improve skill
In an interview with the media after the donation ceremony at the hall's tennis court on April 20, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the centre, Dr Aniapam Boafo, said the donation was to ensure that tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their tennis training.
He said the students should take active interest in tennis to help improve their health.
Dr Boafo, a Philantropist and Gynecologist based in the New York, said he will keep in touch with the hall constantly to replace the equipment should the need be.
Make the nation proud
The Senior Tutor of the hall, Dr Kwadwo Owusu Ayeh, observed that it was time for Ghanaian tennis players to make the nation proud through participation in international competitions.
He said medical experts have warned that sedentary behavior was dangerous, and could be damaging to an individual’s health.
"Even though I am not a tennis professional, I find many benefits of playing tennis. Playing tennis burns fat, improves cardiovascular fitness, and helps the body maintain higher energy levels.
"Playing tennis builds muscle power and improves physical capacity, strength, coordination, and agility," he said.
He said tennis offers tremendous mental and psychological benefits for individuals of all ages, from building confidence and self-esteem in children to reducing stress and maintaining cognitive abilities in adults and seniors.
"It can help improve the habits surrounding self-discipline and decision-making abilities."
Appreciation
The President of the Junior Common Room (JCR) at the hall, Albert Nii Noi Okwei, thanked the centre for the great gesture been done the JCR and added that the equipment will be put to good use to benefit the entire university.
He added that the tennis equipment secured would also go a long way to unearth talents since most residents in the hall exerts great potential in the sport.