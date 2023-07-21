UG gives laptops to 75 graduate students

Jemima Okang Addae Jul - 21 - 2023 , 06:44

The University of Ghana (UG) has presented laptops to 75 graduate students of four medical schools in Accra.

The ceremony formed part of activities to commemorate the university’s 75th anniversary celebration.

It also formed part of the school’s One Student, One Laptop Initiative (1S1L), which seeks to provide laptops to needy, brilliant undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university.

The beneficiary schools included West African Genetic Medicine Centre (WAGMC), the University of Ghana Medical School, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences and School of Social Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, explained that the laptops would help the students to improve upon changes in education delivery and learning, while having access to resources to facilitate effective teaching, learning and research.

She noted that it would also help to bridge their digital divide and enhance their technological skills development.

“Considering the era that we find ourselves in, these laptops would help to improve your tech skills.

There are a lot of work that would require you to research deep into the night.

And this will help you greatly,” she said.

Vision

Prof. Amfo said the university had a vision to become a world-class research-intensive school.

That, she said, would need research graduate students to play a critical role in realising that vision.

She indicated that the initiative was previously for undergraduate students, but they were moving a step higher to target and award graduate students.

Prof. Amfo advised the students to maintain the laptops and use them for their intended purposes.

Initiative

The Chairperson of the 1S1L Committee, Prof. Peter Quartey, said the laptop initiative came up at the height of the pandemic when the university realised a number of students had difficulties participating in online classes and related academic activities.

He noted that partnerships with IT companies had been established to explore mechanisms and channels that would help to secure free laptops for students who could not afford them.

He further said the university was pursuing a path of establishing an assembling plant on campus and to enter contractual agreements for acquisition to make the required number of laptops available for distribution.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Director for Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), said the laptops would not only go to needy students, but those who could afford at a discount.

“We are also working towards securing laptops in large quantities where it is going to be cheaper for students to afford them,” he stated.

He explained that a committee had been set up to distribute laptops to staff and students who qualified.

He said a criterion had been established for students to apply for the laptops on the school’s website.