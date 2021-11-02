UESD, National Service boards inaugurated

The boards of the Council of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Somanya and the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) have been inaugurated with a call on members to ensure that their institutions make a contribution towards national development.
The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who inaugurated the boards on Tuesday said the two institutions had the unique opportunity to nurture the minds of young people for the creation of jobs and the development of the country.
He also reminded the members that their appointments was a vote of confidence in their abilities to advance the cause of the two institutions.
Members
THe UESD board is chaired by Professor Jonathan Narh Ayertey with Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Associate Professor John Blay, Mrs Efua Esaaba Agyire-Tettey, Dr Jemima Asabea Anderson and Ing. Johannes Twumasi-Mensah as members.
The rest are Professor Edward Wiafe Debrah, Dr Emelia Amoako-Asiedu, Dr Hammond Oppong Kwarteng, Mr Festus Ntim Gyakari, Mr Kingsford Amanor Utu and Mr Certainly Djangetey as members.
The NSS board is chaired by Nee Odoi Tetteyfio, with Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey Esq, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah and Mr Abdul-Aziz Ayaba Musah as members.