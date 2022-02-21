UDS student wins freshers’ medical quiz competition

A first-year student of the University for Development Studies Medical School (UDSMS), Ms Rhoda Asare-Larbie, has won the maiden edition of a quiz competition organised by the Federation of Ghana Medical Students Association (FGMSA) for fresh medical school students.
The competition formed part of a week-long celebration by the federation to welcome fresh students of the various medical schools across the country to school.
The federation is an association of medical students in the five medical schools in the country, namely the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Medical School (KNUST-MS), the University of Development Studies Medical School (UDSMS), University for Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the University of Cape Coast Medical School (UCCMS).
Contest
The quiz competition, dubbed: "the FGMSA freshers' quiz competition", was held via zoom across the five medical schools, with Ms Asare-Larbie emerging the winner with 26 points, while Kwaku Ohene Amoani of the KNUST-MS, Christian Foli of the UCCMS, Caleb Okyere Darko of the UGMS and Mensah-Tetteh Odehey of the UHAS took second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively with 23, 22, 20 and 12 points.
The FGMSA week celebrations began with educational sessions and activities, and climaxed with the quiz competition aimed at equipping the first-year students with important information about the federation, the world around them, as well as how to succeed in medical school.
Ms Asare-Larbie expressed her joy and excitement for winning the quiz competition and for making her school proud.
Excitement
The Secretary of the FGMSA, Ms Stephanie Chiaky Otuteye, expressed her excitement about the success of the activities.
She said the week-long celebration was to break the mindset that students in the medical schools were always engrossed in their studies, reading voluminous publications of medicine.
The Dean of the UDSMS, Prof. Stephen Tabiri, congratulated Ms Asare-Larbie on her feat, and urged the freshers to maintain their focus and to pursue excellence in their field of study.