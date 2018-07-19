Two Nigerians arrested with narcotic drugs concealed in ‘kako’

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has arrested two Nigerian nationals for attempting to traffic narcotics through the General Post Office in Accra
.
In a statement, the Communication and Media Relations Unit of NACOB explained that methamphetamine is a whitish crystalise synthetic stimulant which is mainly used as a recreational drug and highly addictive and increases alertness, endurance and feelings of well-being of abusers.
Its addictive nature causes the body temperature of the abuser to rise so high that he or she could pass out. It also causes severe itching. Methamphetamine has the high tendency of causing emotional and thinking anxieties.
Theophilus Biney also
Theophilus upon his arrest admitted ownership of the package when interrogated and revealed that the parcels were given to him by Jeff
The two suspects have been arraigned before court pending further investigations and
NACOB wishes to admonish the public to desist from delivering parcels for and on behalf of others, as it has been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs.
The Public is therefore encouraged to voluntarily provide information leading to the successful arrest of persons suspected to be indulging in narcotics-related acts.