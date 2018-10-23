Two Chinese allegedly killed at casino by colleague

What could have passed as an ordinary disagreement among some Chinese at a casino turned bloody, when an unidentified colleague of theirs fired into them last Saturday at China-Town in Wassa-Akropong in the Western Region.
In the process, two persons were killed while one was injured.
The deceased have been identified as Wing Wenkang, 35, Lu Silim, 54, and Wu Fang Ging, 35, however, received some injuries.
The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Wassa-Akropong Government Hospital morgue.
The assailant is currently on the run after escaping from the Philips Guest House, where the Chinese were lodging and gambling at the nearby casino.
Arrest
The police have so far arrested 33 Chinese at Wassa Akropong in connection with the incident.
Out of the number, four are in custody at the Western Regional Police Command for possessing a weapon without authority while the remaining 29 have been referred to the Ghana Immigration Service Regional Command in Takoradi to check on their resident status in the country.
Cause
It is unclear what could have caused the disagreements but the assailant is said to have allegedly left the scene and returned with a weapon and shot into the crowd where his fellow Chinese had gathered to relax and gamble around 8:30pm last Saturday.
The police later responded to a distress call and arrested 29 Chinese at the scene while four others were picked up from their rooms.
The four, who are currently in police custody because they were in possession of a weapon without authority, have been identified as Joan Hai, Chong Gang Jiang, Shi Ya Fang and Hua Cusong.
Briefing
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ms Olivia Ewuraabena Adiku, said the condition of the third victim was critical.
She said due to the difficulty in identifying who exactly carried out the shooting and his motive, “the police arrested all occupants in the guest house who were Chinese.”
The officer said the police were collaborating with the regional command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to establish the residential status of the rest.