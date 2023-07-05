TUDEC reaches out to thousands on Eid day

Daily Graphic Jul - 05 - 2023

An Accra based non-governmental organisation, TUDEC, has shared parcels of meat to various groups in the country to commemorate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

A total of 650 cows were slaughtered and over 10,000 parcels of meat were distributed to mosques, orphanages and persons with disabilities in selected areas in Takoradi, Kumasi, Wa,Tamale, Koforidua, Cape Coast and Tema.

The gesture was to emulate the ‘spirit of sacrifice’ as the occasion signified.

Significance

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important Islamic events for Muslims and it is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, in submission to Allah’s command before he was re-instructed by Allah.

The festival is celebrated by slaughtering cows, goats and sheep according to the Islamic guidelines and the meat distributed to various groups and communities, regardless of religion.

Beyond giving out the meat to organised groups, TUDEC, in partnership with Time to Help, another NGO, also shared cooked meat to people from all walks of life.

Gesture

The Principal of Galaxy International School, who is also a member of TUDEC, Mustapha Kaya, said the gesture was aimed at extending love as well as supporting those in need as Islam encouraged.

“We also feel happy as members of the organisation when people from all parts of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds, have something to share with their families, no matter how little it is, as we all celebrate this festival and Islam which always encourages us to reach out to the needy,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries commended TUDEC for the gesture and were overjoyed that the organisation extended their show of love to them.

They encouraged the benefactors to continue to show compassion towards others, a gesture most people seemed to have forgotten about, especially during difficult economic times.