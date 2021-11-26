Trasacco Valley inaugurates Asset Protection Unit

The management of Empire Builders (Trasacco Valley) has inaugurated a 200-member Asset Protection Unit to provide security at its offices as well as all its properties in Ghana.
The Unit among other duties is to further provide security for Empire Builders staff, current clients and potential clients who intend to do business with the company.
Inauguration
Speaking at the inauguration on Friday in Accra, the PR Consultant of Empire Builders, Kwame Owusu Danso said the Unit was already in existence but was being outdoored in response to recent developments.
He said the unit's role was carefully designed to ward off all encroachers within the confines of the law.
"This would include but not be limited to managing risks, reducing risks and or mitigating risks, surveillance, Joint Police Patrols and providing physical security system, both on-site and off-site," Mr Danso said.
"We here at Trasacco are playing our measurable and achievable part and pray for all to join this Wagon of Change, development and Progress.
"However, this comes with a cost, the cost of having to deal with some systemic imbalances actuated by adverse interests and malice, which, have greatly impacted our establishment.
"This fundamentally has necessitated the need to Inaugurate our Asset Protection Unit with the sole purpose of securitizing our legally acquired property(s).
He also disclosed that the Unit has been integral and a nerve centre of all operations and undertakings of the company over the years.
Commitment to quality
He said as a business, Trasacco was very committed to delivering quality services without fail to all its clients.
"As a company, we pride ourselves as being the torchbearers and trailblazers in the Real Estate & Development business and we couldn’t have achieved this milestone if not for the death-defying support we have received across all divides, which support we dare say, we do not take for granted," he said.
"But, there’s a lot more to be done and we know as always, that, we will continue to enjoy the relational support we have had with all stakeholders in this enterprise of ours. It is therefore imperative to say a big thank you to the Government of Ghana and to our respected Chiefs, the custodians of our Lands.
"We believe that the development of this country is a collective effort and same cannot be achieved in isolation, to this end, all industry players must play their roles to the best of their ability to ensure that success is achieved. Our collective goal requires all of us to commit to the ideals of progress and development without hesitation; thus, even as Governments have tried to stabilize it, we must modernize it – and this modernity must stem from a vision, a vision to beautify Ghana and to Market Ghana as country that is investor tolerant and a country that promotes capital investments".