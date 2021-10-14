Traffic on N1 and N2 Highways to be disrupted Saturday

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced road traffic interruption to some sections of the N1 and N2 highways on Saturday October 16, 2021, from 10am to 2:00pm.
The areas to be affected are:
- N1: Tema – Aflao Highway, before the traffic light at T.T. Brothers junction.
- N2: Tema – Akosombo Highway, near the newly constructed overhead walkway.
A statement issued by the Ag Chief Executive of the Ghana Highway Authority, Ing. Christian Nti said the disruption is to enable GRIDco commence work on a second double circuit line which traverses the N1 and N2 Highways at the indicated sections.
It advised motorists to follow traffic diversion signs to be placed at various sections on the N1 and N2.