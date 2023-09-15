Traders at Teshie ‘Tsoeshi’ Market cry for help

Sep - 15 - 2023

Considered as the oldest market in Teshie, the Teshie ‘Tsoeshi’ Market serves the Teshie community, including residents of the Teshie Estates.

However, the market is currently in a bad shape, posing discomfort and inconvenience to traders.

The situation, particularly with regard to sanitation, has been worsened by a number of activities, including construction activities around the market.

Worried about the health and safety threats the situation poses, the traders have appealed to the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly to show more interest in what goes on in the market in order to enhance sanitary conditions.

They have also appealed to the assembly to consider improving the general conditions by providing traders with modern sheds.

Observation

Sited at the junction that branches off into Tsuibleoo, the market has always been at the mercy of the indiscipline actions of commercial drivers because it is a major station.

Currently, it has also been affected by the construction works on the main Accra-Tema beach road project.

When it rains, the area becomes flooded and muddy, making it difficult for people to patronise their goods.

When the weather is dry, traders and their wares are left at the mercy of the dusty wind.

Situation

Some of the traders said the construction of slabs in front of some shops and new stores around the market did not allow for easy flow of rain water, especially during downpours.

“The construction of these stores and slabs prevents the rain water from flowing easily.

When it rains, the slabs direct the rain water to wrong places.

Water collects at particular spaces and they remain stagnant and breed mosquitoes,” one of the traders who identified herself only as Auntie Akuorkor said.

She said during downpours they were left stranded as the sheds under which they operated were in a bad shape and hence disrupted trading activities.

Reluctant to relocate

The assembly member for the area, Samuel Kwashie, when contacted, said he had personally visited the market and was familiar with the challenges of the Tsoeshie Market.

He said he had suggested to the traders to move to the main market sited behind Teshie Lascala, where there were proper sheds and good facilities such as toilets to help them feel comfortable.

“However, my advice has fallen on deaf ears because the women said they would lose their customers if they relocated and that would also affect their sales,” Mr Kwashie stated.