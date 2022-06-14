Tourism Ministry to develop sites in northern sector

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is conducting a comprehensive assessment of tourist sites in the northern sector of the country to guide it in the development of the sites for revenue generation.
Some of the identifiable sites are the Gambaga Escarpment, the Atabiya Tuuwa, the Naa-Jeringa Wall and the Achenga Fishing Settlement, all in the East Mamprusi municipality in the North East Region.
Others are the Gwollu Slave Defence Wall and the tomb of the late President Hilla Limann in the Upper West Region.
The sector Minister, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, said this in Parliament last Thursday in response to a question by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nalerigu-Gambaga, Seidu Issifu, on plans by the ministry to develop tourist sites in the East Mamprusi municipality to boost domestic tourism.
Potential
Dr Awal said the Gambaga Escarpment had been identified as a suitable location for adventure sports such as paragliding, zipline and abseiling, adding that it also had captivating scenic views of the surrounding area, a cascading waterfall and a Presidential Lodge where former President Kwame Nkrumah used to stay.
On the Naa-Jeringa Wall, he said it was part of the selected heritage sites that would be developed with adequate supporting infrastructure to promote tourism and enhance visitor experience, while the Achenga Fishing Settlement had been identified to be suitable for white water rafting, canoe regattas and waterfront picnics.
Promotion
The minister said deliberate efforts would be made to promote leisure activities in those areas as part of the options in Ghana’s domestic tourism “Eat Ghana-share Ghana” campaign.
Responding to a question by the MP for Sissala West, Adam Mohammed Sukparu, on measures to develop the tomb of the late President Limann and the Gwollu Slave Defence Wall, Dr Awal said the two sites formed part of the tourist sites identified in the northern enclave for development.
In line with that, he said, a receptive facility incorporating visitors’ restrooms, with physically challenged-friendly access ways, had already been constructed and handed over to the community, while a comprehensive landscaping design of the site was currently being reviewed.
The minister added that the capacity of site guides was also being enhanced for them to provide enriching interpretation of the heritage sites to visitors.
Regarding the Gbele Forest Reserve and the Kalgbe Crocodile Pond, Dr Awal said his outfit had tasked the Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA) to collaborate with the Forestry Commission to ensure the sustainable use of those resources for tourism purposes.