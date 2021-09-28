Total donates fuel to fire service

Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (TPGL) has donated fuel to 10 administrative regions of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
The gesture is to augment the supply of fuel by the state to enhance the efficient performance of the national fire agency.
The Manager of Health and Safety of the TPGL, Mr. Frank Boamah, stated that his company was minded about the important role of the GNFS in the nation and the need for adequate supply of fuel to the outfit if the public was to have the institution running optimally and delivering on demand as he made the donation on behalf of the company.
Background
The TPGL has supported the GNFS with fuel supply for the past 13 years for same purpose.
The Director in charge of Special Duties at the GNFS Headquarters, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Anna A. O. Obeng, received the donation on behalf of the service and expressed profound appreciation to the TPGL for the gesture.
She urged that the bond of friendship and co-operation between the two organisations be maintained for the ultimate benefit of society.