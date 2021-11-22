TORRID Global Company opens filling station at Lapaz

TORRID Global Company Limited, a newly launched oil marketing company has officially opened its first fuel station in Lapaz to serve affordable and quality fuel to motorists plying the George Walker Bush Highway in Accra.
The modern service station is equipped with island pumps, a convenience shop, vehicle servicing lubricant centre and safety equipment.
The indigenous brand in the downstream petroleum sector is set to compete with both local and international fuel retail outlets by serving quality fuel and delivering unique customer service experience to Ghanaians.
Speaking at the opening event, the Executive Director of TORRID, Mr Francis Kevin Opei said the aim of TORRID is to become the go-to fuel station in the country and the energy partner of choice for Ghanaians. He noted that the brand plans to extend its services by opening about 20 service stations at strategic locations to serve a wider customer base by December 31, 2022.
The Corporate Affairs Manager of TORRID, Ms Ayla Tissot, gave an assurance that the brand will provide the highest standard and quality fuel, offer the most competitive prices, exhibit the utmost respect for customers and contribute to the development of Lapaz.
She entreated Ghanaians, especially drivers, to spread the good news about the new station and its quality fuel.
In attendance at the ceremony were key stakeholders in the petroleum industry, media among others. The Executive Director assisted by the National Petroleum Authority Chairman, Mr Joe Addo-Yobo and other officials cut the tape to formally open the station.