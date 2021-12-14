Togbega Gabusu laid to rest

The Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu VI, was laid to rest last Saturday at an elaborate royal ceremony in Hohoe in the Volta Region.
The final funeral rites of the Paramount Chief, known as Billy Bright Eli Kumadie in private life, attracted thousands of mourners and sympathisers from all walks of life who converged on the St Francis College of Education Park to pay their last respects to the chief.
The carriage casket carrying the remains of the Paramount Chief was taken on an orderly procession from the Gbi Traditional Council to the park for the funeral service.
The procession witnessed a huge display of musketry, while the Divisional Chief of Gbi-Abansi, Togbe Adzimah V, mounted a palanquin heralded by a huge crowd of people, some of whom lined up to pay their last respects to their late chief.
Delegation/procession
A government delegation led by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and the Minister of Railway Development and Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, Mr John Peter Amewu, took part in the ceremony and paid glowing tributes to the late chief.
A delegation from the National Democratic Government (NDC) led by its 2020 Running Mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, also followed suit and paid tribute to Togbega Gabusu who was described as a unifier.
Notable traditional leaders, including the Paramount Chief of the Peki Traditional Area, Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII; Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Amenya Fiti V, and others graced the ceremony.
Profile
Born in June, 20, 1950, Togbega Gabusu was an educationist and was enstooled Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe, in May, 1989.
Togbega Gabusu hailed from the Royal Kadrake Gate; one of the three Gates of the Royal Torkoni Clan of Gbi-Hohoe and up until his demise by customary practices also reigned as the Divisional Chief of Gbi-Hohoe and Chief of the Royal Torkoni Clan.
In his 29-year reign, he served as Vice-President and President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, and a member of the National House of Chiefs. He also served on the boards of a number of institutions.
Togbega Gabusu VI, until his passing, pushed for the development of the Traditional Area and had been vocal about the completion of the Eastern corridor road, as a key priority area.
He regarded the Eastern corridor road as a great potential of opening up the eastern and northern parts of Ghana to greater economic development.
The Gbi Paramount Chief was also vocal about the provision of improved and retooled health facilities in Peki and Hohoe and the provision of basic and quality healthcare to their people.
Achievements
The late Paramount Chief was credited for leading the successful management of conflict between the Gbi and Zongo communities.
He also ensured that all Chiefs and Queens duly enstooled within the Gbi Traditional Area were duly gazetted and promptly.
He also introduced the concept of Togbega and Mamaga for chiefs in Paramountcies in the Volta Region which now influenced other traditional areas.
In a tribute, the President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, said the late Paramount Chief during his tenure as President of the Regional House of Chiefs, possessed all the acumen of a good leader who could be easily approached and consulted on pertinent issues.
He described the news of his passing as a shock to the House and expressed condolence to the people of the Gbi Traditional Area.
Togbega Gabusu VI is survived by three wives, eight children and 14 grandchildren.